Gartner: Will Working in the Cloud Work for Microsoft Office 365?

Office 365 has boldly shifted Microsoft’s focus to the cloud. But about half its customers are not as bold, stubbornly staying on-premises or evaluating options.Microsoft could have stayed right where it was with Office and been happy for a long time.

Office 365 — Working in the Cloud?

It created a productivity empire that has provided the only general-purpose content creation tools that a generation of workers in fluorescent-lit cubicles has ever known. “PowerPoint” has become as ubiquitous a term for presentation slides as “Coke” is for cola.

New ways of work (NWOW), exemplified by the interest in digital workplace strategies, pose a challenge to any provider of PC, file, and desktop-based software. Competitors (and some tradition-bound users) who hoped Microsoft would “rest on its laurels” and milk the Office revenue stream have been sorely disappointed. When Microsoft made its first foray with Office in the cloud, known as “Business Productivity Online Suite” (BPOS), it didn’t gain traction. Microsoft, the technology and the users weren’t quite ready for a digital workplace.

via the fine folks at Gartner