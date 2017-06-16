Gartner: Will Blockchain Help China Catch-up To India In The IT Market?

In enterprise technology outsourcing market, India has been the dominant story in the last two decades. This has led to a flourishing IT services industry and a much smaller one in software. China plays a much larger role in manufacturing and is not nearly as strong in IT services and software. But in blockchain technologies, we witness more activity by Chinese companies. While the domination of bitcoin miners based in China is well known, they are not the only story. Many Chinese enterprises, start-ups and government agencies are quite active. Indian IT industry is dominated by the services providers. Many of them do experiment and invest in blockchain, but mostly to deliver IT services. Investment in deep technology is limited and local activity is of a lesser scale as well.

Blockchain technologies are very nascent and the pioneering teams canown valuable IP and skills that market will need over time and a chunk of blockchain IP and skills can eventually rest with China based technology companies.

Read the entire article here, Will Blockchain Help China Catch-up To India In The IT Market?

via the fine folks at Gartner