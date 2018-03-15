Gartner: Will 5G Boost the Adoption of Smart Living?

In a few days time, the big players of the mobile communications sector will gather at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Smart living is at the top of the agenda, with several vendors onsite to present new creations fueled by the emergence of virtual assistants and artificial intelligence.

In the run up to the event I created a Smarter for Gartner where I shared what attendees can expect to see and hear and provides insight into the current state of smart living — and its future in light of the growing accessibility of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and technologies and the launch of 5G. Enjoy and perhaps I will see you at the event – oh wait… they are expecting 108,000 people .. so it may be tricky…

Will smart living (home and entertainment) become a major priority for apps, media and mobile device vendors?

While the connected home is a much discussed topic, we’ve also witnessed an increase in the services and devices and, more generally, solutions used in the connected home over the last five years. Gartner predicts that consumer spending on connected home devices will total $189 million in 2018, an 18% increase from 2017.

