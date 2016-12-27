Home Gartner: Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference

Gartner: Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference

Gartner: Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference
Gartner: Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference

AI has been the answer to all things for as long as any of us have been IT professionals. As a tech newbie in Boston finishing a Grad program, it was to a course in Lisp over at MIT that my startup sent me. Oh those fun M-expressions! Thank you professor McCarthy.

What has also been around just as long is poor product and process design, which makes the purveyors of AI technologies so hopeful that finally they will connect to a market opportunity.

But will they make money and make a difference? How will IT folks, locked up far away from the average customer, use AI in a way that moves the needle for the business? Here in the US we have the wonderful Chamber of Commerce confection known as Holiday Season spun up. (Yes, this sounds cynical, unless you know anything about US Social History whatsoever, in which case you would see, following the Civil War and the dislocation caused by mechanization and factories, that the current Christmas took shape. What was an almost invisible or reverential day morphed into the glitzy charade seen today. Basically, the transformation arose to address the deep psychic wounds caused by those combined phenomena of war and automation and dislocation. Another day’s story…). Millions of people are buying consumer electronics and home appliances. How is AI embedded?

Read the entire article here, Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference

via the fine folks at Gartner

 

More Resources:

Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
