Gartner: Why is Productivity Slowing Down?

Gartner: Why is Productivity Slowing Down?
If you feel less productive than you used to be, you are not alone. A WSJ article from Jan 5 2017 (“The Fed’s Point Man on Productivity“) states that “Total factor productivity grew an average 1.8% a year from the end of 1995 through 2004, but growth has slowed since then to an average 0.5% annually.”

There seems to be some tsk-tsking going on various academic and media circles for technology failing to continue driving productivity growth.

His research found that the information technology boom of the 1990s helped businesses become more efficient until about 2003. But that boost began fading by 2004, and now the benefits of tech innovation flow more to leisure activities, such as social media and smartphone apps.

More fun, perhaps, but not much increase in economic output per labor hour, or productivity—the key to rising living standards …

[John] Fernald, a senior research adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, has played a key role in convincing many top Fed officials that the productivity slowdown began well before the 2008 financial crisis.

This means productivity growth is unlikely to bounce back after the effects of the crisis dissipate, and it implies U.S. economic growth is unlikely to pick up much either.

Read the entire article here, Why is Productivity Slowing Down?

