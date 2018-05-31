Gartner: Who Will Be a Better Predictor of AI Adoption: Management or Workers?

Let’s say you are going to do a survey on AI to determine how prevalent it is today, which industries and roles are most likely to implement it, and how quickly it will be adopted in the future. Do you think it would be better to survey line-level employees or executives?I don’t actually need the answer to that question since we cheated and just did two surveys, one for each! But as we pour through the results it is interesting to think about which answers are the best predictors of the future.

The case for executives and leadership is pretty clear: they get to make the decisions. And they are paying for the technology as well, so it won’t happen without their support. They also have the power to hire new AI talent, lay off newly unneeded workers, or force employees to do what the AI needs (or tells) them to do. Besides, the workers will exaggerate their own importance and role and will report that they could never be replaced by machines. Clearly the survey of management will provide the most accurate assessment of what organizations will do with AI.

Or maybe not?

Read the entire article here, Who Will Be a Better Predictor of AI Adoption: Management or Workers?

Via the fine folks at Gartner.