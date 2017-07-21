Home Applications Gartner: Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?

Gartner: Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?

Gartner: Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?
In the recent research note Hype Hurts: Steering Clear of Dangerous AI Myths we explain why every one of the following Myths are wrong:

Myth 1: Buy an AI to Solve Your Problems
Myth 2: Everyone Needs an AI Strategy or a Chief AI Officer
Myth 3: Artificial Intelligence Is Real
Myth 4: AI Technologies Define Their Own Goals
Myth 5: AI Has Human Characteristics
Myth 6: AI Understands (or Performs Cognitive Functions)
Myth 7: AI Can Think and Reason
Myth 8: AI Learns on Its Own
Myth 9: It’s Easy to Train Applications That Combine DNNs and NLP
Myth 10: AI-Based Computer Vision Sees Like we Do (Or Better)
Myth 11: AI Will Transform Your Industry — Jump Now and Lead
Myth 12: For the Best Results, Standardize on One AI-Rich Platform Now
Myth 13: Maximize Investment in Leading-Edge AI Technologies
Myth 14: AI Is an Existential Threat (or It Saves All of Humanity)
Myth 15: There Will Never Be Another AI Winter

Read the entire article here, Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?

via the fine folks at Gartner

          Close

          Share this video