Gartner: Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?

In the recent research note Hype Hurts: Steering Clear of Dangerous AI Myths we explain why every one of the following Myths are wrong:

Myth 1: Buy an AI to Solve Your Problems

Myth 2: Everyone Needs an AI Strategy or a Chief AI Officer

Myth 3: Artificial Intelligence Is Real

Myth 4: AI Technologies Define Their Own Goals

Myth 5: AI Has Human Characteristics

Myth 6: AI Understands (or Performs Cognitive Functions)

Myth 7: AI Can Think and Reason

Myth 8: AI Learns on Its Own

Myth 9: It’s Easy to Train Applications That Combine DNNs and NLP

Myth 10: AI-Based Computer Vision Sees Like we Do (Or Better)

Myth 11: AI Will Transform Your Industry — Jump Now and Lead

Myth 12: For the Best Results, Standardize on One AI-Rich Platform Now

Myth 13: Maximize Investment in Leading-Edge AI Technologies

Myth 14: AI Is an Existential Threat (or It Saves All of Humanity)

Myth 15: There Will Never Be Another AI Winter

Read the entire article here, Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?

via the fine folks at Gartner