Gartner: Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?
In the recent research note Hype Hurts: Steering Clear of Dangerous AI Myths we explain why every one of the following Myths are wrong:
Myth 1: Buy an AI to Solve Your Problems
Myth 2: Everyone Needs an AI Strategy or a Chief AI Officer
Myth 3: Artificial Intelligence Is Real
Myth 4: AI Technologies Define Their Own Goals
Myth 5: AI Has Human Characteristics
Myth 6: AI Understands (or Performs Cognitive Functions)
Myth 7: AI Can Think and Reason
Myth 8: AI Learns on Its Own
Myth 9: It’s Easy to Train Applications That Combine DNNs and NLP
Myth 10: AI-Based Computer Vision Sees Like we Do (Or Better)
Myth 11: AI Will Transform Your Industry — Jump Now and Lead
Myth 12: For the Best Results, Standardize on One AI-Rich Platform Now
Myth 13: Maximize Investment in Leading-Edge AI Technologies
Myth 14: AI Is an Existential Threat (or It Saves All of Humanity)
Myth 15: There Will Never Be Another AI Winter
Read the entire article here, Where are AI Myths Distorting Your Thinking or the Thinking of Others?
via the fine folks at Gartner
