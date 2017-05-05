Gartner: What Role Integration in Digital Transformation?

I was on a briefing with a vendor that is a well-known integration vendor. They offer a platform that is cloud-based which supports application integration (operational data), data integration (analytical data), along with various other hybrid methods, approaches and use-cases. It’s a broad, well known and respected platform.

I asked a question of the VP Marketing: “Do you help clients’ handle the issues with the quality, trust and consistency of the data flowing through the pipes? Or do you focus just on the technical aspects of moving data from point “a” to point “b”?”

The VP of Marketing handed the question over to the VP of product management. I was advised that this vendor does NOT touch information governance, stewardship, MDM, trust, or anything to do with what moves through the pipe. They just ensure data is moved from one place to the next. So if you were moving dodgy data before you use their platform, you can now move dodgy data much faster, and save IT some money at the same time. In fact, based on the marketing of this vendor, you can digitally transform your business (without any reference to what it is that you are sharing/moving/integrating between people, systems and organization).

Read the entire article here, What Role Integration in Digital Transformation?

via the fine folks at Gartner