Gartner: What News for IT in 2018?

So what will 2018 hold for us in IT? Soon Gartner will launch its annual ‘Predicts’ period whereby its best and brightest ideas are championed and formulated into statements that predict great and powerful change. These tend to look out 4 or 5 years and are designed to be thought provoking. No one really cares for a boring predictions, eh?I thought I’d blog on a safer horizon- one year out. 2018 will be the year for great change too.

First the movers that will account for economic growth:

E-Commerce finally gives way to digital-Commerce

Marketing converts to digital

Cloud infrastructure behemoth, but boring?

E-Commerce is already multi-channel or Omni-channel; it’s already digitizing, and it will continue to expand globally and increasingly squeeze regular retail-only models. Growth in digital will be significant.

Marketing, closely related to e-commerce but bereft of the financial transaction and specifics of an ‘order’, will attract significant investments related to data, analytics and AI. Trust in data, or the lack therefor and how to cope with that, will be front and center in 2018.

