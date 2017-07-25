Gartner: What Is Artificial Intelligence? I Can’t Define It, But I Know It When I See It

When considering how to draw the line between whether an application is AI or not, I’m tempted to paraphrase U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart:

I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of applications I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description “artificial intelligence” , and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it.

A machine developing its own concept of what a “cat” is and learning to detect it in videos feels like AI to me. Although the more I read about it and understand it the more it just feels like a clever use of deep learning, creating a mathematical construct that is fit for purpose. It’s like magic: when the trick is revealed I can still be impressed, but it doesn’t feel like magic anymore.

Here’s a test: 50 years from now if someone looks back at this, do you think they’ll still call it artificial intelligence? Or by then will it be so intuitive and well understood – a trusted black box – that we’ll just call it automation?

Justice Stewart’s clever turn of phrase implies that on some issues it’s not possible to draw strict lines, the lines may move over time, and it’s in the eye of the beholder. To me, all of these apply to AI.

Think about “automation” for a moment as a contrast. Automation is simply using machines to do what humans would otherwise do. In the workplace it is associated with boring (but profitable) tasks such as scanning RF codes or macro scripts. Those examples clearly aren’t AI – they are very understandable. But they are very effective and have a much greater chance of changing (or stealing) your job than an AI within your working lifetime.

Read the entire article here, What Is Artificial Intelligence? I Can’t Define It, But I Know It When I See It

via the fine folks at Gartner