Gartner: What I Want From AI at Work: A Secretary and an Intern

What do office-based knowledge workers want an AI to do for them? Specific industries may have their own jobs or roles that can be turned over to some kind of AI, but I’m thinking about general purpose knowledge work that applies across industries and geographies. My AI would be there to help me, not replace me. It would allow my valuable abilities for creativity, content creation, speaking to clients (and blogging!) to shine through by taking away tasks that have less value-add and differentiation.

When I think about how to describe what my personal AI would do, I think about a combination of a secretary and an intern:

Secretary

I’m thinking of the 1950’s-1970’s types of secretary: the type that my mother was. She worked as secretary to an economics professor who, coincidentally, studies the history of automation and knowledge work and is now widely quoted in extrapolating its future. She would decide which phone calls got through, which just required a “while you were out” slip, and which to ignore.

This went well beyond assisting with administrative tasks and was embedded with his non-administrative (core responsibilities) work. She would prioritize mail. She would organize all the paperwork for a new paper or conference he was working on for easy reference later. She’d type up manuscripts and was great at fixing spelling, grammar, and even some logical inconsistencies or repetition. And if a personal call from his wife or about his kids came in she was right on top of it, interrupting him as necessary. And of course she would remind him of business deadlines as well as personal birthdays and anniversaries.

