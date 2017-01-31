Home Gartner: What a Microservice Is Not

The wave of hype and excitement about microservices continues unabated.  And where there is hype and excitement marketing teams will follow.  Sometimes they get it spot on – especially where their audience is technologists that already understand the terminology. But sometimes they miss the mark and create confusion.In the case of microservices we are seeing a stark split.  Application platform and development tool vendors mostly get it right – no surprise, since they are mainly focusing on engaging with technologists who probably know a microservice architecture when they see one.   But vendors targeting IT leadership and business leadership are much more prone to microservice-washing – often just in the hope of sounding cool and getting your attention.

Of course “microservices” does not have a standard, universal definition – there will be many flavours and interpretations of microservices – but the “microservice-washing” of technology that has very little to do with microservices is not helpful to the marketplace.  When architects and IT leaders have a different understanding of the same term it creates confusion and risk.

In my research document Assessing Microservices for Cloud Native Application Delivery I published the following list of things that are not microservices or microservice architecture.  I share it here now in the hope that it will help you spot vendors, providers, and even architects and developers misusing the term and guide them in the right direction:

Read the entire article here, What a Microservice Is Not

via the fine folks at Gartner

Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
