Gartner: What a Microservice Is Not

The wave of hype and excitement about microservices continues unabated. And where there is hype and excitement marketing teams will follow. Sometimes they get it spot on – especially where their audience is technologists that already understand the terminology. But sometimes they miss the mark and create confusion.In the case of microservices we are seeing a stark split. Application platform and development tool vendors mostly get it right – no surprise, since they are mainly focusing on engaging with technologists who probably know a microservice architecture when they see one. But vendors targeting IT leadership and business leadership are much more prone to microservice-washing – often just in the hope of sounding cool and getting your attention.

Of course “microservices” does not have a standard, universal definition – there will be many flavours and interpretations of microservices – but the “microservice-washing” of technology that has very little to do with microservices is not helpful to the marketplace. When architects and IT leaders have a different understanding of the same term it creates confusion and risk.

In my research document Assessing Microservices for Cloud Native Application Delivery I published the following list of things that are not microservices or microservice architecture. I share it here now in the hope that it will help you spot vendors, providers, and even architects and developers misusing the term and guide them in the right direction:

Read the entire article here, What a Microservice Is Not

