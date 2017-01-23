Gartner: Use Cases for Mobile VR – Available Today
Mobile Virtual Reality (VR) is ready for organizations to achieve value with, today. Realizing the technology still has a lot of maturity and growth expected, and needed, there is still no reason to keep organizations from exploring the possibilities now.
In a recent note I authored, “Defining Mobile Solutions in a Post-App Era“, I recommend that organizations, specifically Application Leaders, should determine specific use cases in which immersive technologies, such as mixed, augmented and virtual realities, that may help drive valuable experiences engaging the user and transforming processes. When it comes to Mobile VR, there are definitely some specific use cases that should be considered. Here are just a couple of categories:
Read the entire article here, Use Cases for Mobile VR – Available Today
via the fine folks at Gartner
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper