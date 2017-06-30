Home Gartner: Three questions CEOs should ask on the iPhone’s 10th birthday

Gartner: Three questions CEOs should ask on the iPhone’s 10th birthday

0
Gartner: Three questions CEOs should ask on the iPhone’s 10th birthday
0

Reading the tech news today, I learned that it is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first Apple iPhone. That decade really did fly past quickly didn’t it?  I remember the decade before that as well –  as we got better and better at mobile devices.. Palm Pilot, Nokia 7110, iPaq, Blackberry.  Nowadays whether Android of Apple – mobility is highly capable, fast, powerful and ubiquitous. When I strolled across London’s Blackfriars bridge during rush hour this morning, so many people were staring down at their phones, I had to concentrate to avoid a collision.Now that this technology is so mature and a big part of everyone’s life these days, here are the three questions I think CEOs should ask about their own companies.

  1. Are our customer apps really good?
  2. What have we done to exploit the amazing sensor data these devices can collect?
  3. Have we reinvented our processes to take full advantage of mobility – or just shoved the old process down a new pipe?

The sad truth is that you can still find many apps from big brand name corporations that are either mediocre, bad or unusable. What excuse can there be? The technology is mature. User interface design has become a well practiced art. If you think your company is customer-centric, then how can it be ignoring that publicly visible 2 star app store feedback rating?

Read the entire article here, Three questions CEOs should ask on the iPhone’s 10th birthday

via the fine folks at Gartner

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498137560_maxresdefault.jpg

          McAfee Scaling Security with Amazon – #AWS Session Video

          Learn how McAfee leverages Amazon Web Services to quickly scale its security solutions for enterprise customers and how, through the shared security model, McAfee and Amazon can help customers secure their enterprise workloads as they move to the Public Cloud. This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

          read more
          1498137099_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud for the AWS Cloud – #AWS Session Video

          1498730612_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Codota’s AI-Based Code

          1498139959_maxresdefault.jpg

          DevOps on Windows: How to Deploy Complex Windows Workloads – #AWS Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video