Gartner: Three questions CEOs should ask on the iPhone’s 10th birthday

Reading the tech news today, I learned that it is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first Apple iPhone. That decade really did fly past quickly didn’t it? I remember the decade before that as well – as we got better and better at mobile devices.. Palm Pilot, Nokia 7110, iPaq, Blackberry. Nowadays whether Android of Apple – mobility is highly capable, fast, powerful and ubiquitous. When I strolled across London’s Blackfriars bridge during rush hour this morning, so many people were staring down at their phones, I had to concentrate to avoid a collision.Now that this technology is so mature and a big part of everyone’s life these days, here are the three questions I think CEOs should ask about their own companies.

Are our customer apps really good? What have we done to exploit the amazing sensor data these devices can collect? Have we reinvented our processes to take full advantage of mobility – or just shoved the old process down a new pipe?

The sad truth is that you can still find many apps from big brand name corporations that are either mediocre, bad or unusable. What excuse can there be? The technology is mature. User interface design has become a well practiced art. If you think your company is customer-centric, then how can it be ignoring that publicly visible 2 star app store feedback rating?

