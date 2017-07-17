Home Data Center Gartner: This Internet of Lab Things – Io(L)T – will be sweet

Gartner: This Internet of Lab Things – Io(L)T – will be sweet

0
Gartner: This Internet of Lab Things – Io(L)T – will be sweet
0

An artist friend recently asked me what is this Internet of Things “thing” is.  He’s always been suspicious of modern technology and doesn’t like the idea of technology disrupting his natural humanity.   He read that IoT will change the world and is most concerned that his fridge would soon work against him with Amazon Alexa.  He’s convinced Alexa is going to listen to his behaviors, spy on him, and eventually rat him out to his spouse…specifically for his midnight snacking behavior.

I mentioned to him that the concept of connecting his (1) Rocky Road (2) smart freezer (3) bathroom scale (4) iPhone (5) body fat and ultimately his (6) spouse is very feasible and major portions of this have already been done today.  The new “smart things” models will only get easier to adopt as “Smart Homes” and the “Connected Self” ecosystems converge.    However, today his current 1990’s era freezer will not rat him out.    It is just not possible until he has a new IoT infrastructure and connected appliances in his home.

At an enterprise level, CIOs are dealing with transforming legacy environments and infrastructures to enable IoT.  It is pretty obvious that while the promise of IoT is there, CIOs also have a lot of unanswered questions about ecosystems and influence and while strategies are hardening, the path to success is not so clear.     Within the laboratory environment (an area that I cover) there is even more confusion about strategy, vendors, capabilities.   Some example issues:  The existing mega-vendors might know a thing or two about IoT, but don’t know labs.  Boutique lab IT vendors don’t understand enterprise business process.  The laboratory informatics and instrument vendors neither understand your business, nor your IT needs…..

Read the entire article here, This Internet of Lab Things – Io(L)T – will be sweet

via the fine folks at Gartner

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Internet of Things (IoT)
Mobile
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498043726_maxresdefault.jpg

          AI on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          The growing number of business cases for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) continues to drive the development of cutting-edge technology solutions. We see this manifested in computer vision, predictive modeling, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines. Learn how you can develop your own applications to leverage the benefits of these […]

          read more
          1499922788_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Sixgill Increases System Performance by Hundreds of Percent Using ScaleArc and AWS Marketplace

          1499730553_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Year of HCI – Video

          1499491275_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Lab Connect Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video