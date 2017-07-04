Gartner: This 4th of July Declare your Independence From Oppression … Of Email and Social Media

As Americans hoist their flags and fire up their grills in preparation for Fourth of July celebrations of our independence from an oppressive regime I’d like you consider declaring your own independence for a day from oppression that hits at home.That’s right – I’m talking about the regime of electronic communication and social tools that keeps family members buried in their devices instead of talking; watching live fireworks through an HD display with a blinking red “REC” instead of putting it down to see the real thing.

I (and countless others) have written for years about the perils of being too connected. And yet it seems my writing has not had a noticeable impact on society at large.

Well, maybe I set my sights too high. How about just one day? The political climate and discourse has gotten downright nasty, and I’m predicting the 4th of July to prompt some posting intended to stir the pot. Taking this day off may help maintain peace of mind.

