Gartner: This 4th of July Declare your Independence From Oppression … Of Email and Social Media

As Americans hoist their flags and fire up their grills in preparation for Fourth of July celebrations of our independence from an oppressive regime I’d like you consider declaring your own independence for a day from oppression that hits at home.That’s right – I’m talking about the regime of electronic communication and social tools that keeps family members buried in their devices instead of talking; watching live fireworks through an HD display with a blinking red “REC” instead of putting it down to see the real thing.

I (and countless others) have written for years about the perils of being too connected. And yet it seems my writing has not had a noticeable impact on society at large.

Well, maybe I set my sights too high. How about just one day? The political climate and discourse has gotten downright nasty, and I’m predicting the 4th of July to prompt some posting intended to stir the pot. Taking this day off may help maintain peace of mind.

Read the entire article here, This 4th of July Declare your Independence From Oppression … Of Email and Social Media

via the fine folks at Gartner

Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
