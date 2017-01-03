Home Gartner: (They’re Back!) New Year’s Anti-Resolutions for 2017

Gartner: (They’re Back!) New Year’s Anti-Resolutions for 2017

0
Gartner: (They’re Back!) New Year’s Anti-Resolutions for 2017
0

Last year, I opted not to do the yearly New Year’s anti-resolutions I have been doing since 2009. I thought that things were generally going pretty well, with no need to talk people out of doing stuff I don’t think they should be doing.Big mistake.

Looking back on 2016, it seems that there is a need once again for the anti-resolutions. They are “anti” in a couple different ways. The main one is that these are not things that I intend to do, but stuff intended for other people. That is much easier. This is also what analysts usually do; we rarely do stuff, but we comment a lot on what other people or organizations should do.

Most of the resolutions are also “anti” because they describe something that I hope won’t happen rather than new things that should happen. I am generally a pretty optimistic person, but this has been a trying year for an optimist. Maybe this list will help in a small way to make 2017 a better year.

Read the entire article here, (They’re Back!) New Year’s Anti-Resolutions for 2017

via the fine folks at Gartner

More Resources:

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483203733_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Implementing network virtualization in Herning Municipality

          Mikael Korsgaard Jensen, Server Manager believe the future will offer more examples of municipal operating partnerships, and these will be easier to achieve if they are working with network virtualization. With NSX, the security in their networks will be enhanced enabling them to communicate safely. From the fine folks at VMware NSX.

          read more
          1483121241_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: International CPA Firm Counts on Citrix Cloud

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

          1483159632_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Herning and VMware have cooperated closely for over a decade to virtualize the city’s infrastructure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video