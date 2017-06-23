Gartner: The Rising Storm of Smartphone Competition

Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Shanghai, CK Lu, research director at Gartner shares his insight about the future of smartphone competition, including 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral biometrics on smartphones, and impact of the royalty dispute between Apple and Qualcomm on the Chinese smartphone ecosystem.

Q: Where is the growth coming from in the smartphone market and how is 5G going to impact it?

A: Gartner expects global sales of smartphones to end users to see minimal growth in the next five years, with 5 percent growth in 2017. Emerging Asia Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa are the only two regions to post double digit growth in smartphone sales, at around 15 percent in 2017.

In a recent forecast update, Gartner included 5G-enabled phone sales for the first time. We could see commercial products ready as early as 2019, but significant sales volumes are not likely to be realized until 2020. Gartner expects that initial 5G network deployments will focus on islands of deployments and mobile usage is not seen as the primary use case for 5G in the early years. In 2021, we expect total sales of 5G-enabled phones to reach around 90 million units globally.

