Gartner: The Rise of the Chief Data Officer Signals an Age of Infinite Possibilities

At the end of last year, Gartner estimated that 25 percent of large global organizations had already hired a chief data officer (CDO). By 2019, Gartner expects that number to reach 90 percent.

“This rapid shift is the tip of the iceberg,” said Ted Friedman, research vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, and summit chair for the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits.

“It represents a much deeper change occurring throughout most organizations. Practitioners of distinctive data and analytics disciplines will need to broaden their understanding, and work more closely with others to realize the benefits of using data and analytics to capture transformative business opportunities and mitigate risks.

“As a result, the Gartner events portfolio has changed to reflect the importance of working across disciplines. The new Data & Analytics Summits have combined two previous events — the Business Intelligence & Analytics Summits and the Enterprise Information & Master Data Management Summits — into one event

