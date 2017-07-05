Gartner: The Ongoing Debate – Do Robots and AI Destroy Jobs?

Last week there was an interesting Comment in the Financial Times (see weekend July 1-2, US print edition) by Tim Hartford (undercover economist) titled, “We are still waiting for the robot revolution“. The piece explores the real concern, as old as we are, that machines replace people and that the new enthusiasm for AI and machine learning and robots will stoke that fire again.But the article shows how such fears have rarely been realized. For example, the ATM was to replace bank tellers. According to the article there are now more bank teller jobs in the US than when the ATM was introduced.

Mr. Hartford refers, presumably, to some paper or analysis by James Bessen of Boston University. It seems Mr. Bessen has other similar examples including cloth weaving and presumably the spinning jenny. Apparently employment in the cloth industry increased just as weaving automation became established. Other examples are given.

