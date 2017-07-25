Home Gartner: The Good, The Bad, and the Get on with It (Interesting Economist Articles This Week)

Gartner: The Good, The Bad, and the Get on with It (Interesting Economist Articles This Week)

0
Gartner: The Good, The Bad, and the Get on with It (Interesting Economist Articles This Week)
0

I read this week’s Economist in two parts: the first half in my way from Atlanta to Seattle and the second half on my way from Seattle to Vancouver.  I got excited the further away from home I flew.  Much of what I read made sense and seems self-evident, and has been written about and analyses before, but totally ignored or misunderstood by our collective political and mostly economic leaders.

There were two interesting articles in “The World If” special report.  One explored what might happen in the US should an EMP explosion knock out the electricity grid.  The second looks at universal constants and what changes (e.g. everything) if they are ignored.

A third article in the special report I found hilarious and hugely entertaining.  It looked at what might happen in France if President Macron was actually able to enact the reforms to business, tax and labor laws that he promoted during the election.  There is next to no chance these ideas will ever get accepted.  France’s economy has, in the past, been in far worse shape when such changes were required; in it’s current state it is more likely that he will get stiff resistance.  The amount and kind of changes needed to make France competitive (and fair) just don’t sit well with the way the population has supported its politicians in the past.  It should be entertaining to watch the EU squirm as reality sinks in.

The early excitement from reading my Economist was reinforced with the leader of the Business section.  It was called, “Artificial Intelligence- The algorithmic kingdom“.   First the good and obvious news.  AI, though hyped beyond belief in the market today, is actually not as important as the data it uses.

Read the entire article here, The Good, The Bad, and the Get on with It (Interesting Economist Articles This Week)

via the fine folks at Gartner

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500799276_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: DGX Systems: Built for Leading AI Research

          NVIDIA DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration-tools that go from your desk to the data center to the cloud. http://www.nvidia.com/dgx This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1500007993_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498459516_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1500653112_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Analyzer Video: New Environment List UI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video