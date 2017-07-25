Gartner: The Good, The Bad, and the Get on with It (Interesting Economist Articles This Week)

I read this week’s Economist in two parts: the first half in my way from Atlanta to Seattle and the second half on my way from Seattle to Vancouver. I got excited the further away from home I flew. Much of what I read made sense and seems self-evident, and has been written about and analyses before, but totally ignored or misunderstood by our collective political and mostly economic leaders.

There were two interesting articles in “The World If” special report. One explored what might happen in the US should an EMP explosion knock out the electricity grid. The second looks at universal constants and what changes (e.g. everything) if they are ignored.

A third article in the special report I found hilarious and hugely entertaining. It looked at what might happen in France if President Macron was actually able to enact the reforms to business, tax and labor laws that he promoted during the election. There is next to no chance these ideas will ever get accepted. France’s economy has, in the past, been in far worse shape when such changes were required; in it’s current state it is more likely that he will get stiff resistance. The amount and kind of changes needed to make France competitive (and fair) just don’t sit well with the way the population has supported its politicians in the past. It should be entertaining to watch the EU squirm as reality sinks in.

The early excitement from reading my Economist was reinforced with the leader of the Business section. It was called, “Artificial Intelligence- The algorithmic kingdom“. First the good and obvious news. AI, though hyped beyond belief in the market today, is actually not as important as the data it uses.

