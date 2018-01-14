Gartner: The future of Server Virtualization

x86-based server virtualisation has changed. It has rapidly evolved and is now a mature market.

So, analysis of the market needs to change too.

The future can be scary (image source: xkcd.com)

In broad terms, virtualisation can be considered a method of abstracting an underlying technology layer. This provides productivity benefits via an agreed interface that standardises underlying complexity. Virtualisation, therefore, comes in multiple forms, ranging from network (virtual local-area networks), to storage (volumes), to application (Java Virtual Machines) and beyond.

With a mature market, such as x86 server virtualisation, there’s less need for a formal evaluation, such as a Magic Quadrant.

So please welcome Gartner’s Market Guide for Virtualization of x86 Server Infrastructure (paywall), published late December 2017. This Market Guide focuses on three market categories of virtualised compute offerings for server environments:

x86 server virtualisation (hypervisor)

VM-integrated containers

x86 operating system (OS) virtualisation (Linux and Windows containers)

