Gartner: The ecosystem IS the digital platform

Gartner has been espousing the importance of the digital platform as a critical construct for end user and technology and service provider (TSP) organizations alike for a few years. Depicted below, it’s critical because it both asserts and provides the key elements required for an organization to create and fulfill a digital business strategy.

For end users, the keys are to recognize the importance and prevalence of things (and the sensing and data collection they enable), the interactions and experiences with and for customers, the underlying and evolving (flexible, pluggable, scaleable) IT infrastructure, and the need to branch out to create and participate in (presumably new) ecosystems. All of these are now or would be infused with “intelligence” in the guise of AI/ML or related analytical capabilities. As a result, that platform will do the work instead of humans as consumers ask for an item (likely not be any brand name), and selection, fulfillment, and delivery are automated.

Via the fine folks at Gartner.