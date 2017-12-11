Home News Gartner: The Death of IoT Security As You Know It

Gartner: The Death of IoT Security As You Know It

There is a topic that I wanted to share with you that we at Gartner have delivered research on during 2017. We have been developing research on the topic for some time now and I thought as the year draws to a close it might be a good time to share our findings.

IoT security doesn’t really exist in the classical sense as a formally defined market.

I know this may cause some consternation on the part of most “IoT security” companies. But it is important that we view the development of securing IoT devices and supporting systems properly if we are going to our proper place in planning for IoT security and providing a means to adjust to a post digital-business world. It is my belief after researching IoT security for several years that the concept of IoT security itself is part of a larger historical pattern we have seen many times.

We start off at a significant technology inflection point (such as the evolution of sophisticated smartphones and their use or the broad introduction of cloud services) using the descriptor (cloud, mobile) as an adjective to “security”: cloud security, mobile security. A market then begins to evolve in an effort to address specific requirements germane to the adjective. During the early period of that market, there are unique functions developed for unique use cases. Over time, those functions possibly involve new companies (product and service) along with possibly older, established companies expanding existing products and services to incorporate those functions. Older companies acquire the newer companies if they want to evolve inorganically. The market pursues standards to those functions and (often grudgingly) adopt them.

Read the entire article here, The Death of IoT Security As You Know It

Via the fine folks at Gartner.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

