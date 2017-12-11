Gartner: The Death of IoT Security As You Know It

There is a topic that I wanted to share with you that we at Gartner have delivered research on during 2017. We have been developing research on the topic for some time now and I thought as the year draws to a close it might be a good time to share our findings.

IoT security doesn’t really exist in the classical sense as a formally defined market.

I know this may cause some consternation on the part of most “IoT security” companies. But it is important that we view the development of securing IoT devices and supporting systems properly if we are going to our proper place in planning for IoT security and providing a means to adjust to a post digital-business world. It is my belief after researching IoT security for several years that the concept of IoT security itself is part of a larger historical pattern we have seen many times.

We start off at a significant technology inflection point (such as the evolution of sophisticated smartphones and their use or the broad introduction of cloud services) using the descriptor (cloud, mobile) as an adjective to “security”: cloud security, mobile security. A market then begins to evolve in an effort to address specific requirements germane to the adjective. During the early period of that market, there are unique functions developed for unique use cases. Over time, those functions possibly involve new companies (product and service) along with possibly older, established companies expanding existing products and services to incorporate those functions. Older companies acquire the newer companies if they want to evolve inorganically. The market pursues standards to those functions and (often grudgingly) adopt them.

Read the entire article here, The Death of IoT Security As You Know It

Via the fine folks at Gartner.