Gartner: The Data Center is Dead

Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders today face a daunting challenge. The IT they have known for decades is changing — radically. IT’s primary function will be to enable the business to be more agile, to enter new markets more quickly, to deliver services closer to the customer, and to position specific workloads based on business, regulatory and geopolitical impacts.

The role of the traditional data center is being relegated to that of a legacy holding area, dedicated to very specific services than cannot be supported elsewhere, or supporting those systems that are most economically efficient on-premises.

As interconnect services, cloud providers, the Internet of Things (IoT), edge services and SaaS offerings continue to proliferate, the rationale to stay in a traditional data center topology will have limited advantages. This is not an overnight shift, but an evolutionary change in thinking in how we deliver services to our customers and to the business.

Our planning assumption: By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have shut down their traditional data center, versus 10% today.

Via the fine folks at Gartner.