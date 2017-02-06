Home Gartner: Technical Professionals in the Post-Truth World

Gartner: Technical Professionals in the Post-Truth World

Ensuring the availability of reliable data and information is the core function of the IT department. Every technical professional has somewhere in their job description the task of producing, providing and consuming accurate and uncorrupted information. So as 2017 begins, we need to ask ourselves what that means in a world where facts are no longer valued and objective truth is at best an annoyance.

As a reflection and commentary on the overall state of society, the Oxford English Dictionary selected “Post-Truth” as the 2016 International Word of the Year. Post-Truth is an adjective “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”  As evidence consider the fact that in terms of readership, fake new outperformed real news for a big chunk of 2016.  Apparently Stephen Colbert  spoke for the nation when he said “I’m no fan of dictionaries or reference books. They’re elitist. Constantly telling us what is or isn’t true. Or what did or didn’t happen.“

To a large degree, we technical professionals are responsible for this state of affairs. We should also take responsibility for fixing it.

Read the entire article here, Technical Professionals in the Post-Truth World

via the fine folks at Gartner

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
