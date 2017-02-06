Gartner: Technical Professionals in the Post-Truth World
Ensuring the availability of reliable data and information is the core function of the IT department. Every technical professional has somewhere in their job description the task of producing, providing and consuming accurate and uncorrupted information. So as 2017 begins, we need to ask ourselves what that means in a world where facts are no longer valued and objective truth is at best an annoyance.
As a reflection and commentary on the overall state of society, the Oxford English Dictionary selected “Post-Truth” as the 2016 International Word of the Year. Post-Truth is an adjective “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” As evidence consider the fact that in terms of readership, fake new outperformed real news for a big chunk of 2016. Apparently Stephen Colbert spoke for the nation when he said “I’m no fan of dictionaries or reference books. They’re elitist. Constantly telling us what is or isn’t true. Or what did or didn’t happen.“
To a large degree, we technical professionals are responsible for this state of affairs. We should also take responsibility for fixing it.
