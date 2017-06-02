Gartner Survey Reveals the Number of Enterprise Mobile Apps Is Not Accelerating
Enterprise Application Trends Will Be Addressed at Gartner’s Application Architecture, Development and Infrastructure Summit in Sydney, July 24-25
More than a quarter of enterprises globally have not built, customized or virtualized any mobile apps in the last 12 months, according to the latest mobile app survey* by Gartner, Inc.
This number is surprisingly high, Gartner analysts said, but it is still down from the year before. In the 2016 survey, 39 percent of respondents said they had not built, customized or virtualized any mobile apps in the previous 12 months.
Speaking ahead of the Gartner Application Architecture, Development & Integration Summit in Sydney next month, Adrian Leow, research director at Gartner, said that enterprises are responding slowly to increasing demand for mobile apps.
Read the entire article here, Gartner Survey Reveals the Number of Enterprise Mobile Apps Is Not Accelerating
via the fine folks at Gartner
