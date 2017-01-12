Gartner: Software licensing lessons from 2016 for a cloudy future
A year of surprises and shocks is now behind us:
- With one’s sporting hat on we might consider Leicester City, the Western Bulldogs, Cronulla, the Chicago Cubs, the Cleveland Cavaliers as headline grabbing champions of the year (some more surprising than others!).
- Politically (dare I mention them), Brexit and Trump.
- In the world of entertainment and celebrity we lost too many a legend to mention.
But what of 2017. How much of 2016 rolls over into the new year? Which elements of 2016 represent a developing trend?
Some say that aging baby boomers, plus the degree to which popular culture took hold in the past 70 years will regrettably lead the 2016 wave of legends passing to continue into 2017.
Impacts of Brexit are still to be fully felt, although one might say (or hope) that the impact on sterling, and
Read the entire article here, Software licensing lessons from 2016 for a cloudy future
via the fine folks at Gartner
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper