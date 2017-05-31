Home Applications Gartner: Simple Sizing for Big Data Stores from Business Metrics

Gartner: Simple Sizing for Big Data Stores from Business Metrics

Gartner: Simple Sizing for Big Data Stores from Business Metrics
When developing analytic system system sizing is one of things that it is beneficial to do ‘early and often’. However, getting a reasonable estimate early on in a project can seem difficult. However there is a simple trick that can be used for most analytical big data systems – data warehouses, data marts and data lakes.

I mention this in my latest paper on the logical data warehouse, and whilst discussing it was suggested that this simple sizing tip would be a good thing to pass on in a blog. This little trick hinges on two insights.

  1. For most large data stores a large proportion of the data resides in the ten or twenty largest tables or data sets. A system may have tens or hundreds of tables, but typically the majority of the data is held in just a small subset of the tables.
  2. These large tables are typically easily linked to readily available business metrics.

For example, for Telecommunications the biggest tables are typically call detail records, and network events. For Retail it will be point of sale basket items and stock movements, for finance it will be financial transactions and the events leading up to them. If we take these main tables, and the next eight or nine largest then we probably have 95% or more of the overall data. This is because these tables typically store the several years of history we’ll dip into for our analysis.

Read the entire article here, Simple Sizing for Big Data Stores from Business Metrics

via the fine folks at Gartner

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
