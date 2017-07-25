Gartner: Serverless is not networkless

Serverless is pretty hot right now, so I asked one of our serverless analysts Arun Chandrasekaran a few questions on the topic…

Q – What is serverless, is it a new technology or just a rebranding of something old/marketing?

Serverless computing allows users to run code without provisioning or managing any underlying system or application infrastructure, and they automatically scale to support increasing or decreasing loads. The interest around serverless computing began when Amazon announced AWS Lambda at its re:Invent conference in November’2014. The interest has considerably increased since then and other cloud providers have followed suit with their own offerings. I’d argue that the precursor to Serverless computing is Cloud IaaS, where the complexity of underlying resources (servers, storage, network) was hidden from the users, and with IaaS providing flexibility to provision unlimited compute, storage and network resources on-demand.

My (unofficial) take: This is not just marketing (for a change), Serverless is something new (albeit with a horrible name). Rather than run an app on a VM or container in the cloud, you just run a snippet of code.

Q – What are some examples of serverless solutions?

Among the cloud providers, Amazon offers AWS Lambda, Microsoft’s offers Azure Functions, Google’s service is currently in beta and is called Google Cloud Functions, and IBM offers Bluemix OpenWhisk. For customers interested in implementing serverless frameworks in Private IT environments, there are a couple of early stage open source projects worth looking at – Iron Functions from Iron.io and Project Fission from Platform9.

