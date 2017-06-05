Home Gartner: SD-WAN is going Mainstream…

SDWAN remains a topic of high interest among Gartner clients. While many networking technologies are over-hyped as the next big thing, SDWAN is delivering on the promise. In just three short years, adoption has taken off and we now estimate 6,000+ paying SDWAN customers with more than 4,000 production implementations. We recommend you look at SDWAN when refreshing WAN edge equipment, renegotiating a carrier contract, building out new branches, or aggressively moving apps to the cloud (among other reasons).

SDWAN has several very real and tangible benefits (cost, performance, availability to name a few) with clear ROI when compared to alternatives.  In fact, this is what is driving rapid adoption. However, one question that often comes up with clients is “what are the downsides” or “it sounds to good too be true”.  With that as the backdrop, here are some of the downsides (or “challenges” as the marketers call them) affiliated with early SDWAN deployments…

  • Substantial functionality gaps exist with many well-known SDWAN vendors/products. For example, features that are missing from many SDWAN products include T1/E1 interfaces, integrated 4G/LTE capability, Wan Optimization, and even support for IPv6. This will change and vendors are adding these capabilities as we speak, but at this point in time, most vendors don’t have them all.

Read the entire article here, SD-WAN is going Mainstream… – Andrew Lerner

via the fine folks at Gartner

Gartner
Gartner
