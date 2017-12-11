Home Cloud Computing Gartner Says Worldwide Server Revenue Grew 16 Percent in the Third Quarter of 2017; Shipments Grew 5.1 Percent

Gartner Says Worldwide Server Revenue Grew 16 Percent in the Third Quarter of 2017; Shipments Grew 5.1 Percent

0
Gartner Says Worldwide Server Revenue Grew 16 Percent in the Third Quarter of 2017; Shipments Grew 5.1 Percent
0

In the third quarter of 2017, worldwide server revenue increased 16 percent year over year, while shipments grew 5.1 percent from the second quarter of 2016, according to Gartner, Inc.

“The third quarter of 2017 produced continued growth on a global level with varying regional results,” said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. “A build-out of infrastructure to support cloud and hybrid-cloud implementations was the main driver for growth in the server market for the period.”

“x86 servers increased 5.3 percent in shipments for the year and 16.7 percent in revenue in the third quarter of 2017. RISC/Itanium Unix servers declined globally, down 23.5 percent in shipments and 18.3 percent in vendor revenue compared with the same quarter last year. The ‘other’ CPU category, which is primarily mainframes, showed a decline/increase of 54.5 percent,” Mr. Hewitt said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continued to lead in the worldwide server market based on revenue. Despite a decline of 3.2 percent, the company posted $3.1 billion in revenue for a total share of 21 percent for the third quarter of 2017 (see Table 1). Dell EMC maintained the No. 2 position with 37.9 percent growth and 20.8 percent market share. Inspur Electronics experienced the highest growth in the quarter with 116.6 percent, driven by ongoing sales into China-based cloud providers, as well as global expansion efforts.

Table 1
Worldwide: Server Vendor Revenue Estimates, 3Q17 (U.S. Dollars)

Company

3Q17

Revenue

3Q17 Market Share (%)

3Q16

Revenue

3Q16 Market Share (%)

3Q17-3Q16 Growth (%)

HPE

3,144,197,027

21.3

3,247,173,253

25.5

-3.2

Dell EMC

3,070,405,586

20.8

2,227,185,685

17.5

37.9

IBM

1,130,618,441

7.7

889,723,595

7.0

27.1

Inspur Electronics

1,085,706,835

7.4

501,144,279

3.9

116.6

Cisco

996,248,000

6.8

929,440,000

7.3

7.2

Others

5,317,865,262

36.1

4,920,169,892

38.7

8.1

Total

14,745,041,151

100.0

12,714,836,704

100.0

16.0

Source: Gartner (December 2017)

In server shipments, Dell EMC maintained the No. 1 position in the third quarter of 2017 with 17.8 percent market share (see Table 2). HPE secured the second spot with 16.4 percent of the market. Inspur Electronics was the only vendor in the top five to experience positive growth in the quarter.

Table 2
Worldwide: Server Vendor Shipments Estimates, 3Q17 (Units)

Company

3Q17

Shipments

3Q17 Market Share (%)

3Q16

Shipments

3Q16 Market Share (%)

3Q17-3Q16 Growth (%)

Dell EMC

502,845

17.8

452,383

16.8

11.2

HPE

462,777

16.4

492,273

18.3

-6.2

Inspur Electronics

203,306

7.2

119,943

4.5

69.5

Lenovo

151,575

5.4

228,097

8.5

-33.5

Huawei

145,441

5.1

163,355

6.1

-11.0

Others

1,362,727

48.2

1,234,567

45.9

10.4

Total

2,828,617

100.0

2,691,618

100.0

5.1

Source: Gartner (November 2017)

Additional information is available to subscribers of the Gartner Servers Quarterly Statistics Worldwide program. This program provides worldwide market size and share data by vendor revenue and unit shipments. Segments include: region, vendor, vendor brand, subbrand, CPU type, CPU group, max CPU, platform, price band, operating systems and distribution channels.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company. The company helps business leaders across all major functions in every industry and enterprise size with the objective insights they need to make the right decisions. Gartner’s comprehensive suite of services delivers strategic advice and proven best practices to help clients succeed in their mission-critical priorities. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has more than 15,000 associates serving clients in 11,000 enterprises in 100 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Storage
Gartner
Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512962528_hqdefault.jpg

          AppEnsure’s Citrix End-to-End Visibility: Single Pane View Video

          Citrix End-to-End Visibility via the fine folks at AppEnsure.com

          read more
          1512140526_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft StaffHub for Firstline workers & IT

          1512125527_hqdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android

          1512472999_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: IAM Policy Ninja

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video