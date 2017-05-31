Home Gartner Says Worldwide Sales of Smartphones Grew 9 Percent in First Quarter of 2017

Gartner Says Worldwide Sales of Smartphones Grew 9 Percent in First Quarter of 2017

0
Gartner Says Worldwide Sales of Smartphones Grew 9 Percent in First Quarter of 2017
0

Top Three Chinese Brands Continue to Increase Combined Market Share Year Over Year

Oppo Achieved Best Performance of Top Five Smartphone Vendors

Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.1 percent increase over the first quarter of 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. Mobile phone buyers are spending more to get a better phone, resulting in the rise in average selling prices of types of phone.

The shift in buyer preference is positively affecting Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, Oppo and Vivo in their strategy to build desirable features at affordable prices. Their combined market share in the first quarter of 2017 accounted for 24 percent, up 7 percentage points year on year (see Table 1).

“The top three Chinese smartphone manufacturers are driving sales with their competitively priced, high quality smartphones equipped with innovative features,” said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner. “Furthermore, aggressive marketing and sales promotion have further helped these brands to take share from other brands in markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand.”

Table 1. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 1Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor

1Q17 Units

1Q17 Market Share (%)

1Q16
Units

1Q16 Market Share (%)

Samsung

78,671.4

20.7

81,186.9

23.3

Apple

51,992.5

13.7

51,629.5

14.8

Huawei

34,181.2

9.0

28,861.0

8.3

Oppo

30,922.3

8.1

15,891.5

4.6

Vivo

25,842.2

6.8

14,001.0

4.0

Others

158,367.7

41.7

156,654.2

45.0

Total

379,977.3

100.0

348,224.2

100.0

Source: Gartner (May 2017)

Samsung’s smartphone sales declined 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2017. “Although Samsung announced that preorders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are up 30 percent year over year, the absence of an alternative to Note 7 and the fierce competition in the basic smartphone segment are leading Samsung to continuously lose market share,” said Mr. Gupta. “Sales of iPhones were flat, which led to a drop in market share year over year. Similar to Samsung, Apple is increasingly facing fierce competition from Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo, among others, and its performance in China is under attack.”

Huawei edged closer to Apple with smartphone sales amounting to 34 million units in the first quarter of 2017. Despite its P9 and P9 Plus being available for more than a year now, both smartphones continued to sell well, positioning Huawei as a dominant brand in the consumer market. “Huawei has now steadily held the third spot in the worldwide ranking of smartphone vendors,” said Mr. Gupta. “However, pressure is mounting as its counterparts in China are catching up.”

Oppo is continuing to catch up with Huawei. With a 94.6 percent increase in worldwide smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2017, Oppo achieved the best performance of the quarter and retained the No. 1 position in China. “Oppo continued to rally sales through a large network of brick-and-mortar retailers, beating market incumbents such as Samsung and Huawei,” said Mr. Gupta. Oppo’s strategy — centered on the camera, fast charging and offline retail — has helped it grow smartphone sales in the international market.

Meanwhile, Vivo sold almost 26 million smartphones and achieved a market share of 6.8 percent, which helped it achieve growth of 84.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017. “Vivo saw growing demand of its smartphones from the emerging markets in Asia/Pacific, including India, where sales grew over 220 percent thanks to its increased brand appeal and high-quality smartphones,” said Mr. Gupta.

In the smartphone operating system (OS) market, the battle is now clearly between Android and iOS. With other OSs struggling for momentum, Android grew its share by 2 percent. Growing acceptance of Chinese brands in the global markets, led by high-quality smartphones, is driving Android OS dominance. Moreover, with Google’s announcement of Android Go — targeted at the entry-level smartphone market — the OS is heading for continued growth (see Table 2).

Table 2. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Operating System in 1Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Operating System

1Q17
Units

1Q17 Market Share (%)

1Q16
Units

1Q16 Market Share (%)

Android

327,163.6

86.1

292,746.9

84.1

iOS

51,992.5

13.7

51,629.5

14.8

Other OS

821.2

0.2

3,847.8

1.1

Total

379,977.3

100.0

348,224.2

100.0

Source: Gartner (May 2017)

Gartner clients can learn more in the report, “Market Share Alert: Preliminary, Mobile Phones, Worldwide, 1Q17” and “Market Share: Final PCs, Ultramobiles andMobilePhones, All Countries, 1Q17 Update.”

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company. The company helps business leaders across all major functions in every industry and enterprise size with the objective insights they need to make the right decisions. Gartner’s comprehensive suite of services delivers strategic advice and proven best practices to help clients succeed in their mission-critical priorities. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has more than 13,000 associates serving clients in 11,000 enterprises in 100 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        via the fine folks at Workspot.

        read more
        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495904138_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA GTC Europe 2017 Video: I Am AI

          GTC Europe is the must-attend event of the year in Europe for developers, data scientists and senior decision makers. Join us in Munich, October 10-12, 2017: https://www.gputechconf.eu This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1496112110_hqdefault.jpg

          IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas

          1496182213_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nimble Storage – Veeam Technology Alliance Partner Video

          1495902458_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan on complexity and security at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video