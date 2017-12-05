Home Mobile Gartner Says Top Five Smartphone Vendors Achieved Growth in the Third Quarter of 2017

0
Xiaomi Exhibited Best Performance of the Quarter

Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 383 million units in the third quarter of 2017, a 3 percent increase over the same period in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. All of the top five smartphone vendors achieved double-digit growth apart from Apple, which achieved a 5.7 percent increase.

“Despite market weakness in China, sales of smartphones rose in the third quarter of 2017 (see Table 1),” said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner. “Emerging Asia/Pacific (15 percent increase) and North America (11.2 percent increase) drove the smartphone growth in the quarter.”

“In emerging Asia Pacific, both Samsung and Huawei saw healthy demand as along with Xiaomi and Vivo, which were able to grow their footprint outside their home markets,” added Mr. Gupta. “In North America, Samsung was the driving force in the quarter due to its new flagship products.”

Samsung’s smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 percent) in the third quarter of 2017. “Renewed pushes of the newly designed Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 smartphones have brought back growing demand for Samsung smartphones, which helped it compete against Chinese manufacturers and deliver a solid performance in the quarter,” said Mr. Gupta. “”The last time Samsung achieved a double-digit growth was in the fourth quarter of 2015.”

Apple’s sales grew 5.7 percent year over year. Apple returned to growth in China and also saw strong sales in many of the emerging markets, including India. This is due to the continued sales of legacy iPhones, including the iPhone 5S which retails at around $240 street price in most markets. 

Table 1

Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 3Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor

3Q17

Units

3Q17 Market Share (%)

3Q16

Units

3Q16 Market Share (%)

Samsung

85,605.3

22.3

71,733.5

19.3

Apple

45,441.9

11.9

43,000.7

11.6

Huawei

36,501.8

9.5

32,489.5

8.7

OPPO

29,449.2

7.7

24,590.8

6.6

Xiaomi

26,853.2

7.0

14,926.1

4.0

Others

159,552.1

41.6

185,501.5

49.8

Total

383,403.5

100.0

372,242.0

100.0

Source: Gartner (November 2017)

Xiaomi achieved the strongest growth, exhibiting an 80 percent increase in the third quarter of 2017. Xiaomi’s growth came more from international markets than from China, where it faces strong competition from Huawei, Oppo and Vivo. India continues to be the biggest and highest-growth market for Xiaomi outside China, but growing sales from Latin America and Russia are also boosting its sales.

Greater China exhibited a decline of 11 percent in the third quarter due to consolidation around local and lesser-known brands (see Table 2). Buyers are preferring known and high-priced smartphones, which is cannibalizing demand of budget smartphones from local brands. In Western Europe and North America, demand for premium smartphones from top brands led to smartphone sales growth in the third quarter.

Table 2

Top-Five Regions for Smartphone Sales to End Users in 3Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor

3Q17

Units

3Q17 Market Share (%)

3Q16

Units

3Q16 Market Share (%)

Greater China

107,129.0

27.9

120,343.9

32.3

Emerging APAC

81,549.0

21.3

70,927.8

19.1

North America

47,511.3

12.4

42,722.9

11.5

Western Europe

36,019.8

9.4

32,900.7

8.8

Latin America

33,553.5

8.8

31,162.0

8.4

Others

77,640.9

20.2

74184.7

19.9

Total

383,403.5

100.0

372,242.0

100.0

Source: Gartner (November 2017)

Leading Chinese manufacturers Oppo, Huawei, Vivo and Xiaomi continued to drive sales across emerging markets, led by their midprice and budget smartphones with a focus on 4G connectivity and better cameras.

“The arrival of Apple’s new flagship iPhones at the end of the third quarter of 2017 has delayed smartphone purchases into the fourth quarter of 2017,” said Mr. Gupta. “Following compelling offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the holiday season will likely boost sales of smartphones before the end of the year. We estimate the fourth quarter’s smartphone sales will boost total sales for the full year. We expect smartphone sales will reach 1.57 billion units in 2017,” concluded Mr. Gupta.

Gartner clients can learn more in the following reports “Market Share Alert: Preliminary, Mobile Phones, Worldwide, 3Q17” and “Forecast: Mobile Phones, Worldwide, 2015-2021, 3Q17 Update.”

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company. The company helps business leaders across all major functions in every industry and enterprise size with the objective insights they need to make the right decisions. Gartner’s comprehensive suite of services delivers strategic advice and proven best practices to help clients succeed in their mission-critical priorities. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has more than 13,000 associates serving clients in 11,000 enterprises in 100 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

          Share this video