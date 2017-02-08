Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in the Middle East and North Africa Region Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion in 2017

The public cloud services market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to grow 22.2 percent in 2017 to total $1.2billion, up from $956 million in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc.

The highest growth for the cloud services market in MENA comes from platform as a service (PaaS) at 28.8 percent growth and software as a service (SaaS) at 28.5 percent growth (see Table 1).

“The growth in PaaS and SaaS are indicators that migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling growth in the cloud space,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “Software vendors will continue to shift investments from on-premises license-based software to cloud-based offerings.”

Table 1. MENA Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) 256 274 294 313 327 Cloud Application Services (SaaS) 239 307 393 496 620 Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS) 103 132 164 201 244 Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS) 112 132 158 191 231 Cloud Management and Security Services 104 130 160 193 226 Cloud Advertising 143 193 226 268 319 Total 956 1,169 1,395 1,662 1,968

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update”.

