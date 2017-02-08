Home Applications Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in the Middle East and North Africa Region Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion in 2017

The public cloud services market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to grow 22.2 percent in 2017 to total $1.2billion, up from $956 million in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc.

The highest growth for the cloud services market in MENA comes from platform as a service (PaaS) at 28.8 percent growth and software as a service (SaaS) at 28.5 percent growth (see Table 1).

“The growth in PaaS and SaaS are indicators that migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling growth in the cloud space,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “Software vendors will continue to shift investments from on-premises license-based software to cloud-based offerings.”

Table 1. MENA Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)

256

274

294

313

327

Cloud Application Services (SaaS)

239

307

393

496

620

Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)

103

132

164

201

244

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

112

132

158

191

231

Cloud Management and Security Services

104

130

160

193

226

Cloud Advertising

143

193

226

268

319

Total

956

1,169

1,395

1,662

1,968

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update”.

Gartner analysts will examine key industry trends during Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Dubai, 28 February – 2 March. For further information about the event in Dubai, please visit http://www.gartner.com/events/emea/dubai-symposium. Members of the media can register for the event by contacting Sony Shetty at sony.shetty@gartner.com.

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority of the world’s leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. Gartner’s annual Symposium/ITxpo events are key components of attendees’ annual planning efforts. IT executives rely on these events to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency.

Follow news, photos and video coming from Gartner Symposium/ITxpo on Smarter With Gartner, on Twitter using #GartnerSYM, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior information technology (IT) leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals, digital marketing professionals and technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in more than 10,000 distinct enterprises. Gartner works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual roles. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has almost 9,000 associates, including 1,900 research analysts and consultants, operating in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

