Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in the Middle East and North Africa Region Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion in 2017
The public cloud services market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to grow 22.2 percent in 2017 to total $1.2billion, up from $956 million in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc.
The highest growth for the cloud services market in MENA comes from platform as a service (PaaS) at 28.8 percent growth and software as a service (SaaS) at 28.5 percent growth (see Table 1).
“The growth in PaaS and SaaS are indicators that migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling growth in the cloud space,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “Software vendors will continue to shift investments from on-premises license-based software to cloud-based offerings.”
Table 1. MENA Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)
256
274
294
313
327
Cloud Application Services (SaaS)
239
307
393
496
620
Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)
103
132
164
201
244
Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
112
132
158
191
231
Cloud Management and Security Services
104
130
160
193
226
Cloud Advertising
143
193
226
268
319
Total
956
1,169
1,395
1,662
1,968
Source: Gartner (January 2017)
More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update”.
Gartner analysts will examine key industry trends during Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Dubai, 28 February – 2 March. For further information about the event in Dubai, please visit http://www.gartner.com/events/emea/dubai-symposium. Members of the media can register for the event by contacting Sony Shetty at sony.shetty@gartner.com.
