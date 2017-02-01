Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in Mature Asia/Pacific Forecast to Reach $10 Billion in 2017
The public cloud services market in the mature Asia/Pacific (AP) region is forecast to grow 17.7 percent in 2017 to total $10 billion, up from $8.5 billion in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. By 2019, Gartner predicts that total public cloud services spending in the mature AP region will rise to $13.6 billion.
Public cloud services are shared, meterable, elastic and scalable multi-tenanted IT offerings delivered as a subscription-based service to external customers using internet technologies. Gartner categorises Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea as the mature AP market.
The highest growth for the cloud services market in the mature AP market comes from software as a service (SaaS) with a 28.5 percent increase in 2017, and platform as a service (PaaS) growing 26.7 percent this year (see Table 1).
“The increase in SaaS and PaaS are indicators that migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling growth in the cloud space,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “Software vendors will continue to shift investments from on-premises license-based software to cloud-based offerings.”
Table 1. Mature AP Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)
845
906
950
1,003
1,058
Cloud Application Services (SaaS)
1,756
2,258
2,832
3,503
4,290
Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)
333
422
507
603
711
Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
786
945
1,131
1,312
1,503
Cloud Management and Security Services
323
406
479
562
645
Cloud Advertising
4,485
5,102
5,838
6,661
7,623
Total
8,529
10,038
11,736
13,644
15,831
Source: Gartner (January 2017)
More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update “.
