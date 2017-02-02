Home Applications Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in India Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2017

Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in India Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2017

Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in India Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2017
The public cloud services market in India is projected to grow 38 percent in 2017 to total $1.81 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.

The highest growth will continue to be driven by infrastructure as a service (IaaS) which is projected to grow at 49.2 percent in 2017, followed by 33 percent in software as a service (SaaS) and 32.1 percent in platform as a service (PaaS). The increase of SaaS and PaaS are indicators that the migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as the development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling the growth in the cloud space.

“We see increased cloud growth in the infrastructure compute services space as adoption becomes increasingly mainstream,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “This has been predicted for a while, and the momentum continues to sustain in 2017 eventually plateauing through 2020 as the market further matures.”

Table 1. India Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)

88

113

145

186

236

Cloud Application Services (SaaS)

396

527

675

824

1006

Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)

107

141

182

230

287

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

486

725

1051

1473

2028

Cloud Management and Security Services

116

152

190

234

281

Cloud Advertising

123

158

189

223

266

Total

1,316

1,817

2,432

3,169

4,104

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

“Additional demand from the migration of infrastructure to the cloud, as well as increased demand from compute intensive workloads, both in enterprise and startup space, is driving this growth,” said Mr. Nag.

More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update”.

Gartner analysts will examine key trends for cloud computing during the Gartner IT Infrastructure Operations & Data Center Summit, 4-5 May, 2017 in Mumbai. For further information about the Summit in Mumbai, please visit http://www.gartner.com/technology/summits/apac/data-center-india/

Gartner Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center SummitData center issues and IT operations will be further discussed at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center Summits 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mumbai, India, Sydney, Australia, and at the Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure and Operations Management Summit London and Las Vegas. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerDC.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior information technology (IT) leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals, digital marketing professionals and technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in more than 10,000 distinct enterprises. Gartner works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual roles. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has almost 9,000 associates, including 1,900 research analysts and consultants, operating in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

