Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in India Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2017

The public cloud services market in India is projected to grow 38 percent in 2017 to total $1.81 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.

The highest growth will continue to be driven by infrastructure as a service (IaaS) which is projected to grow at 49.2 percent in 2017, followed by 33 percent in software as a service (SaaS) and 32.1 percent in platform as a service (PaaS). The increase of SaaS and PaaS are indicators that the migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as the development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling the growth in the cloud space.

“We see increased cloud growth in the infrastructure compute services space as adoption becomes increasingly mainstream,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “This has been predicted for a while, and the momentum continues to sustain in 2017 eventually plateauing through 2020 as the market further matures.”

Table 1. India Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) 88 113 145 186 236 Cloud Application Services (SaaS) 396 527 675 824 1006 Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS) 107 141 182 230 287 Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS) 486 725 1051 1473 2028 Cloud Management and Security Services 116 152 190 234 281 Cloud Advertising 123 158 189 223 266 Total 1,316 1,817 2,432 3,169 4,104

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

“Additional demand from the migration of infrastructure to the cloud, as well as increased demand from compute intensive workloads, both in enterprise and startup space, is driving this growth,” said Mr. Nag.

