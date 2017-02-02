Gartner Says Public Cloud Services in India Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2017
The public cloud services market in India is projected to grow 38 percent in 2017 to total $1.81 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.
The highest growth will continue to be driven by infrastructure as a service (IaaS) which is projected to grow at 49.2 percent in 2017, followed by 33 percent in software as a service (SaaS) and 32.1 percent in platform as a service (PaaS). The increase of SaaS and PaaS are indicators that the migration of application and workloads from on premises data centers to the cloud, as well as the development of cloud ready and cloud native applications, are fueling the growth in the cloud space.
“We see increased cloud growth in the infrastructure compute services space as adoption becomes increasingly mainstream,” said Sid Nag research director at Gartner. “This has been predicted for a while, and the momentum continues to sustain in 2017 eventually plateauing through 2020 as the market further matures.”
Table 1. India Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)
88
113
145
186
236
Cloud Application Services (SaaS)
396
527
675
824
1006
Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)
107
141
182
230
287
Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
486
725
1051
1473
2028
Cloud Management and Security Services
116
152
190
234
281
Cloud Advertising
123
158
189
223
266
Total
1,316
1,817
2,432
3,169
4,104
Source: Gartner (January 2017)
“Additional demand from the migration of infrastructure to the cloud, as well as increased demand from compute intensive workloads, both in enterprise and startup space, is driving this growth,” said Mr. Nag.
More detailed analysis is available for Gartner clients in the report “Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 4Q16 Update”.
Gartner analysts will examine key trends for cloud computing during the Gartner IT Infrastructure Operations & Data Center Summit, 4-5 May, 2017 in Mumbai. For further information about the Summit in Mumbai, please visit http://www.gartner.com/technology/summits/apac/data-center-india/
Gartner Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center SummitData center issues and IT operations will be further discussed at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center Summits 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mumbai, India, Sydney, Australia, and at the Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure and Operations Management Summit London and Las Vegas. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerDC.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior information technology (IT) leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals, digital marketing professionals and technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in more than 10,000 distinct enterprises. Gartner works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual roles. Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has almost 9,000 associates, including 1,900 research analysts and consultants, operating in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper