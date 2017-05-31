Gartner Says Four Vectors Are Transforming the Security Software Market

Analysts to Discuss Latest Security Market Trends at Gartner’s 2017 Security and Risk Management Summits

The security software market is undergoing a dramatic transformation due to four key developments, according to Gartner, Inc. The use of advanced analytics, expanded ecosystems, adoption of software as a service (SaaS) and managed services, and the prospect of punitive regulations are causing enterprises to rethink their security and risk management software requirements and investments.

“The overall security market is undergoing a period of disruption due to the rapid transition to cloud-based digital business and technology models that are changing how risk and security functions deliver value in an organization,” said Deborah Kish, principal research analyst at Gartner. “At the same time, the threat landscape and rise in the number of high-impact security incidents are also creating demand for security technologies and innovations that deliver greater effectiveness.”

Four vectors are transforming the security software market:

