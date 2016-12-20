Gartner: Rethinking Network Downtime

Network downtime is a hot topic, especially with the recent headlines including Southwest and Peak Web, and as many organizations transition to digital business models. Along these lines, we’ve just updated our written guidance regarding how to reduce network downtime. Overall, we make six specific recommendations in the research, which comprise a mix of modern antifragile practices with “old-school” network hygiene.

For example, we recommend embracing a blameless postmortem culture to network outages. While the concept of blameless postmortems aren’t new (as Gartner wrote in 1996 “During the post-mortem, project goals should be assessed against actual deliverables in an open and blameless environment)— they have not typically been applied to the networking domain yet… Further, organizations should reward people based on the problems they prevent, not the problem they fix. Similarly, as blogger Greg Ferro recently tweeted:

