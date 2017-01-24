Home Applications Gartner on Oracle’s Cloud Strategy

Gartner on Oracle’s Cloud Strategy

Gartner on Oracle’s Cloud Strategy
This week I attended an Oracle event put together for industry analysts.  I have attended these kinds of events off and on over the years and they are very useful.  This Oracle event was focused on its Cloud strategy, but it was not part of the public Oracle CloudWorld event also held in NYC.  This was a useful event to get a high level overview of the broad highlights of the vendors’ cloud strategy.

In a nutshell Oracle has assembled a number of key elements that comprise a “stack”.  The components of this stack look like this:

  • Software as a Service – SaaS
    • The business applications that firms use to run their business)
  • Platform as a Service – PaaS
    • The services used to help create new application – supplements apps in SaaS with unique “add-ons” that will extend or add new functionality
  • Infrastructure as a Service – IaaS
    • The services used to create, sustain and modernize the infrastructure that supports the consumers of data such as apps, devices, etc., sources of data, and connections between the two)
  • Data as a Service  – DaaS
    • The data and services that will drive advanced analytics that will inform decision making across the business to drive improved outcome and business process integrity.

Read the entire article here, Oracle Cloud Strategy – Andrew White

via the fine folks at Gartner

