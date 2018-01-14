Gartner: Office 365 Survey Results are In!

Every 18 months or so we like to survey our Research Circle (a Gartner-managed panel comprising IT or IT-business professionals) about the state of Office 365. It’s not a broad market survey, but lets us take the pulse of users and ask some open-ended questions about what’s working and what isn’t.

For those of us regularly talking to clients about Office 365 implementations it is no surprise that adoption continues to increase:

But what was surprising is the difference between adoption and value. We’ve been asking about adoption of the suite as a whole and its components for a while now, but this year we wanted to ask about value received. It’s one thing to begrudgingly access some team files on OneDrive or know there’s a team site that you never use and another to really get value out of a component. We did this using a twist on a “cost allocation” question – instead of costs we asked respondents to allocate where $100 in benefits came from across the components of Office 365.

Via the fine folks at Gartner.