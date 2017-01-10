Gartner: New Year’s Resolutions for BI & Analytics

What’s your New Year’s resolution for BI and analytics? Do you even bother making them? Personally, I like making resolutions, or at least setting some goals. I have my personal ones that I set, and some perennials that I set and never achieve. Oh, if only I could get to yoga once a week! My colleague Rita seems to keep to that one better than I do.

I have my professional ones too: I do strive to blog once a month. I’d love to blog more, but that’s just not realistic with other workload (Andrew, how do you do it?!). And I might resolve to unclutter my desk at the end of each day … or maybe at the end of each week (…month?). I have some big ones, too, but I don’t dare tell you about them until my bosses say, “okay, approved” and we can make it happen (will let you know at the end of 2017 the back story here).

If I were a data and analytics leader, here are some resolutions I might have on my list:

Read the entire article here, New Year’s Resolutions for BI & Analytics

via the fine folks at Gartner