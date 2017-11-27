Gartner: New Predictions, Vendor and Market Guides

Hope everyone had a relaxing holiday. Apologies for being such a slacker on the blogging front. Our team has been pretty inundated with client inquiries and we are busy growing (message me on Twitter or LinkedIn if you know someone that would be great fit for us). But three new research notes came out in the last two weeks and I wanted to talk about them after the Thanksgiving break.

First, let’s talk about predictions. My Top 10 Fearless Predictions note last year generated a lot of buzz in this space and on social media and in December, I will revisit those predictions and create new ones for 2018. But in the meantime, the Tech Go-to-Market team got in the act with official predictions. Gartner clients can read them in detail here, but these are the five predictions included in the note:

By 2019, 75% of B2B TSPs with more than $10 million in revenue will adopt account-based marketing as their primary go-to-market model, up from 25% in 2017. (Yours truly)

By 2021, 50% of technology product organizations will adopt design thinking for innovation initiatives, up from 15% in 2017. (Lars Van Dam)

By 2020, 25% of enterprise software sales will be completed through buyer self-service, up from less than 10% in 2017 (Neil McMurchy)

By 2021, 65% of SaaS and IaaS spend will be directly with technology providers or through marketplaces, leading to 40% of existing resellers exiting the market. (Neil McMurchy and Mark Paine)

By 2021, 75% of software providers will rely on insights from embedded software usage analytics to inform product management decisions and measure customer health. (Eric Trenk and Mike Maziarka)

