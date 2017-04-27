Home Applications Gartner: Networking for Office365

Gartner: Networking for Office365

Gartner: Networking for Office365
One of my top inquiry topics with Gartner clients is Networking questions and challenges surrounding Office 365.  Further, in surveys we’ve conducted, performance is the fourth overall technical problem reported with O365, and network issues are a top cause of these performance issues. The biggest networking challenges when running Office365 we see from our clients include:

  1. Inadequate Internet – Existing enterprise Internet access is often poorly architected to support mission critical applications such as the Office 365 suite.  Centralized Internet access from data centers via the enterprise WAN is still common and leads to long paths (backhauling) with high latency. Where Internet access is distributed to the branch, this is often done using low quality broadband, with inadequate resilience and variable performance. Distributed, resilient medium/high quality Internet access is required for Internet based access to Office 365.  For globally distributed, organizations it may also be helpful to employ enhanced Internet routing services that can ensure their traffic takes the optimum path to Office 365.

Read the entire article here, Networking for Office365 – Andrew Lerner

via Gartner

