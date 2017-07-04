Gartner: Network Agility Requires Culture Change

My colleagues Joe Skorupa and Dennis Smith just published a research note covering important facets of changing networking culture for the better. The need for culture change is apparent in many of our client interactions, and has been driven by changes in the business. Simply put

Digital business innovates at the speed of software, while networking has innovated at the speed of hardware, which results in an ever-widening gap between business needs and network capabilities.

This builds upon our “NetOps 2.0” research which is all about taking networks from fragile to agile. Unfortunately, many organizations exhibit a culture of network incrementalism which has prevented networking from keeping pace with the needs of the business. Thus, we recommend that senior leaders change how they measure and reward teams by instituting key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with business outcomes. Existing Network KPIs emphasize availability, and network operations are penalized for any outages. This has led to a “lock-it-down” mindset and a resistance to change. However, until KPIs and the associated team performance management and compensation are aligned with the desired outcome — agility — change will not occur. Compensation drives behavior. Example of possible updated KPIs (a few snippets from the research) include

via the fine folks at Gartner