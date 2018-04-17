Gartner names Flexera a 2018 SAM Magic Quadrant Leader!

All of us at Flexera are incredibly proud to announce that Flexera has been named,

Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools!

In this first ever SAM Magic Quadrant, Gartner positioned Flexera as a market “Leader” (upper right quadrant) because of our superior ability to execute and completeness of vision.

But as proud as we are for being a Gartner MQ Leader, we are even prouder of the customer reviews we received on Gartner Peer Insights from customers and users of our solutions.

The Voice of the Customer

Gartner Peer Insights are reviews written by actual Flexera customers and users of our solutions. Our solution, FlexNet Manager Suite for Enterprises, scored highly across all product and service categories, and 100% of reviewers said they’d recommend FlexNet Manager Suite to others. What did these Flexera customers have to say?

“The Cadillac of SLO tools”

“FlexNet Manager one of the best Asset Management tools out there”

“Quick implementation with rapid cost avoidance opportunities”

“A great SAM tool that will ensure ROI”

“Flexera is your one stop shop for Asset Management”

“Awesome tool and Technical support is second to none. Really matured our SAM capability!”

These customer reviews illustrate a common thread. They demonstrate Flexera’s excellent product quality, innovation, customer service and support. They also illustrate how FlexNet Manager Suite delivers software cost savings, value and return on investment to customers of all sizes and in all types of industries.

Our leadership among SAM suppliers is not by accident. We’ve always led through innovation. For example, we were the first to look at Software Asset Management through an optimization lens. We innovated the optimization technology that enables customers to move beyond simply understanding what software they have. Optimization lets customers actually spend less and minimize waste. And Flexera’s reporting and analytics capabilities deliver visibility into usage and consumption, and lets customers buy only the software they need, use what they have, and negotiate smarter contracts.

