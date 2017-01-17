Gartner: Motorsports has been doing IoT, Big Data, Real-time Analytics for decades Pt. 2

In part 1 of this series, we looked at how Motorsports had a long history of using data for competitive advantage. Today, top race teams depend upon the real-time analysis to gain a winning advantage. But how do these teams continue to stay at the cutting edge?, what is their ‘secret sauce?, and what can business learn?Customer driven

Motorsports is fundamentally, and most importantly, customer driven. The entertainment value of the race spectacle is rewarded through the support of fans. Only through this support can a formula attract top teams and manufacturers, gain finance through commercial rights, and attract high value sponsors. This has been achieved through continual revision of the sport, Formula 1 in 2016 was worth $6bn.

A North Star

Motorsports is a team sport. Each team member is clear on their role and each person is committed to the single clear objective of winning.

Read the entire article here, Motorsports has been doing IoT, Big Data, Real-time Analytics for decades Pt. 2

via the fine folks at Gartner