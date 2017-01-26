Gartner: Mobile apps, how we love them!

Remember when apps were uber-cool and we’d spend hours searching for the coolest ones (or maybe that was just me?). I still remember my first mobile app I paid for and it was a game called “Little Things” and to this date it is probably one of the most engaging and beautiful apps I have used and I probably spend 1-2 hours with my nose in apps every day so yes I should know!

I still spend a considerable time every week searching high and low for the best app-UX around, and in the past years I have increasingly been searching for the “one app to rule them all” aka the one that will allow me to keep my focus and digit in ONE app only. The all-one-in app that does everything for me without me having to leave that app, so far I have not found THE one. Of course this is what we in Gartner call the move towards the post app era, a subject that me and fellow colleagues Jason Wong and Adrian Leow have written about for a couple of years.

Of course not everyone is as interested in apps as I am.. which lead me to set out to get a better understanding of consumer app behaviors and usage and for the 3rd year running we have commissioned a multi-country consumer study in the U.S., the U.K. and China from 26 August 2016 through 13 October 2016. The survey also sought to explore how these trends are evolving, and to compare and contrast country, gender and age-group differences. The 2016 Mobile Apps Study was conducted online among 3,021 respondents in the U.S. (n = 1,000), the U.K. (n = 1,000) and China (n = 1,021).

So what did we find!?

