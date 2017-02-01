Gartner Magic Quadrant, Gartner Crtical Capabilities Report, Integrated Systems, Gartner Peer insights

I like an online buying experience because it gives me a ton of choices that I typically would not find in local department stores — all without leaving the comfort of my home. Of course more choices makes it harder for me to make a decision. This indecision slows down the buying process, thereby extending the time it takes me to make a final purchase. This scenario reminds me of the recent commercial on the TV where the wife asks the husband “Have you purchased it yet?” He replies, “Not yet…it’s difficult!”

Some online stores attempt to make your decision easier by giving you current data on what others have purchased – some helpful retailers even go as far as telling you what others have bought with that particular item. I am not a big researcher, as I feel like it adds more time. Yet, I do like reading how past buyers rate their purchase and their experience with it. These reviews help ensure that I get the right item for what I need.

I wish this were the case for larger solutions that we build in the data center. Okay… I admit this comparison is not quite apples to apples. Data center solutions are a lot more complex, and I need assurance that all the infrastructure is architected to work together. This is the type of work that a solution architect researches and builds out. Yet, the challenge is still the same…how do I ensure that I am buying the best gear to fit the solution I am building out? Once I get to a certain point in the design, it’s time to call in the pre-sales vendor teams for more solution insights…or is it?

