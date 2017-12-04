Gartner: Machine Learning or AI?

We may sound pedantic when pointing we should be talking about Machine Learning, and not AI, for security threat detection use cases. But there is a strong reason why: to deflate the hype around it. Let me quickly mention a real world situation where the indiscriminate use of those terms caused confusion and frustration:

One of our clients was complaining about the “real Machine Learning” capabilities of a UEBA solution. According to them, “it was just rule based”. What do you mean by rule based? Well, for them, having to tell the tool that it needs to detect behavior deviations on the authentication events for each individual user, based on the location (source IP) and on the time of the event, is not really ML, but a rule based detection. I would say it’s both.

Yes, it is really a rule, as you have to define what type of anomaly (to the data field – or ‘feature’ – level) it should be looking for. So, you need to know enough about the malicious activity you are looking for, so you can specify the type of behavior anomaly it will present.

